COUNCIL chiefs have approved £500,000 for "vital" work on a popular pedestrian and cycle route in York - after years of lobbying.

Holgate’s three Labour councillors say they have been working to secure funding to improve the popular pedestrian and cycle route between Jubilee Terrace and Scarborough Bridge for years - and have moved even closer to success as council bosses have approved investment of up to £500,000 for the work.

The decision was made at the meeting of the City of York Council’s (CYC) Executive Committee alongside a number of other items associated with the delivery of the nearby York Central Development.

Ward councillors Kallum Taylor, Rachel Melly, and David Heaton say they have worked to ensure that the impact of that development, most notably the closure of Leeman Road, accelerates the "long-overdue" works to this route in response to residents’ concerns.

The development has been put on hold due to long-standing land-ownership issues, which were finally resolved last year when the council secured ownership of around a third of the land from the Helmsley Group. This means that the council now has control of all of the land along the route.

Cllr Heaton said: “This has taken years of lobbying from ourselves and residents to put it, and keep it, on the council’s agenda. Having dealt with the land ownership issues and now committing this money we’re pleased that, so far, they’re keeping their word on this issue.

"It will also be critical for the improvements to be made before the community is severed from the city centre by the closure of Leeman Road."

One of the concerns raised by residents is the accessibility of the route, both in terms of problematic barriers which exclude some people, and what is currently a very narrow path. The poor lighting along the route leaves many users feeling reluctant to use it - and the lack of surveillance of the route leaves many users again feeling unsafe when using it outside of daytime hours.

The funding will also be used to make the route more flood proof by raising it at its lowest points, as it is currently made impassable due to flooding on average 10 times per year.

Cllr Melly said: "We still haven’t been given any clear timescales for implementation of these much needed improvements, but this money will help enhance this route’s accessibility, lighting and raise its lower sections.

"Now, we repeat our requests that the council should meaningfully work with us and residents to make the best of any changes."

The council currently estimate that the works will cost between £500,000 and £1 million and it is anticipated that further funding will be sought from Section 106 contributions gained from the York Central Development, as well as the Local Transport Plan.