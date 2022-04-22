A NORTH Yorkshire college has hosted a number of taster events for its 'Pathways to Progression' course – highlighting the different routes to prospective students.
Selby College invited a group of Year 11 students from Selby High School to to take part in the first of its Pathways Taster Events.
After expressing their interest in construction, the students were set a challenge which saw them work in teams to build a candle holder out of mini bricks. The students’ creations were then judged by quality manager at Selby College, Kim Chafer, who awarded the winning team prizes.
A Pathways Taster Event was also held for Year 11 students at Rubicon, in Selby, which included a session in the college’s photography studio where the students learned how to draw with light.
Kelly Bowling, Pathways to Progression lecturer at Selby College, said: “It was great to be able to offer prospective students in the local area a taste of what our course is about. We received some fantastic feedback."
The Foundation Learning department has also hosted individual Taster Events for students from schools including Danesgate, Forest Moor and William Henry Smith.
As part of the event, students were given a tour of the campus and facilities.
