FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a caravan fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 8.19pm last night (April 21) after reports of a fire in Seamer Road, Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Scarborough attended reports of a caravan on fire within a field.

"On arrival they found this to be well alight.

"Crew used 2 hose reel jets to extinguish and dampen down."