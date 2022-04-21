Police in York are investigating a sexual assault in the communal area of some flats.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are asking anyone who was in the Cambridge Street area in Holgate between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday April 12 to contact them if they saw any people acting suspiciously or loitering in the street around that time, along with any local residents who may have noticed any unknown people in the area and not thought anything of it at the time.
A police spokesman said: "A woman, who was visiting a friend at the time, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who touched her underneath her clothing while she was on the landing of a block of flats.
"Officers are examining CCTV and following other lines of enquiry, and as part of their investigation, they would like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual or suspicious activity in the area to get in touch."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 925 Elogab. You can also email Yoseph.elogab@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220062069.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article