Justteachers is looking for new Education Recruitment Consultants to join their team - could it be you?

The specialist Education Recruitment company is on the hunt for dedicated individuals that want to support early years, primary, secondary and higher education.

They are currently looking to hire recruitment consultants for their brand new Special Education Needs (SEN) team.

Here's everything you need to know about Justteachers and how you can join the team.

Justteachers logo. Credit: Justteachers

What is an Education Recruitment Consultant?





An Education Recruitment Consultant will contribute to the sourcing of quality supply staff for early years, primary, secondary and higher education.

Whether their needs are short or long term or they need to fill a permanent need position.

This also includes mainstream teaching and support staff as well as more specialist Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) and Social, Emotional and Mental Health staff.

It's a 360-degree recruitment role where you would work on the new SEN desk within a new team.

As part of your job, you will develop in-depth knowledge about and long-lasting relationships with long clients and candidates.

You will need to use and develop your business development skills to find new opportunities within schools and other specialist settings to help fill those vacancies.

What kind of candidate is Justteachers looking for?





The ideal Education Recruitment Consultant would be:

Competitive in nature with the desire to progress and succeed

Career driven and have proven experience of working to and exceeding sales targets

Sophisticated with their business development skills to gain long term business and opportunities with new clients. You will be able to provide detailed examples of such in the interview stage.

Resilient, self-motivated, pro-active and have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Able to communicate professionally with decision makers at all levels of seniority

Able to manage multiple tasks- effective organisation of your workload is essential, particularly on supply desks where you need to be reactive and able to think on your feet.

Ability to respond quickly to client requests and manage a busy temporary and long-term desk

Interested in and experienced with working within Schools (advantageous but not essential)

Able to drive and have own car

You should have a keen interest in education and special educational needs and be prepared to know your candidates inside and out so that you instinctively know that they are right for the role.

How to apply to be a Justteachers Education Recruitment Consultant

Justteachers' Awards. Credit: Justteachers

Justteachers has just recently celebrated a raft of awards including UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021, UK’s Best Workplaces™ 2021 and ‘Excellence in Wellbeing’ 2022 award.

They also offer reasonable job stability due to the current circumstances to work within the sector and an impressive benefits package.

These benefits include:

Extremely competitive and un-capped commission structure and earning potential

30 days annual leave (in addition to bank holidays) plus your birthday off to celebrate

Reduced hours over all School holidays

You will also be enrolled on their Milestones Training program from day one which gives you consistent one-to-one support and training.

The job is based in Skipton, North Yorkshire and has a £30,000 on-target earnings starting salary in year one and a salary of £30,000-£50,000 in year two.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, visit the y1 jobs website.