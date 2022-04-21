A "morbidly jealous" husband who hit and abused his wife kept a machete and axe under their bed, York Crown Court heard.

The wife had no idea they were there until after Cedric Pierre-Louis Brisson was arrested - when she also found 12 knives she had told him she didn't want in their house any more, said prosecution barrister Kate Barnes.

She had to be screened for sexually transmitted diseases because while Brisson was repeatedly accusing her without foundation of sleeping with other men, he was arranging to meet other women.

She had had to barricade herself in a room to ring police on one occasion and on a second she had had to leave the house to do so, said the barrister.

She is now struggling to rebuild her life and their marriage is over.

"He has an unhealthy attitude towards women which is dangerous emotionally and physically," said the wife in a personal statement.

"He is not safe to live with."

The wife wrote after Brisson initially denied the charges: "His refusal to accept responsibility confirms to me he has no sincere remorse. No-one should have to live with such fear and violence as I have."

"This was extremely appalling manipulative behaviour," Recorder Geraldine Kelly told Brisson.

"All you cared about was you."

Brisson, 47, of Count de Burgh Terrace, South Bank, initially denied two charges of controlling and coercive behaviour towards her and two charges of assaulting her, but later changed his plea. He had previously admitted possessing cannabis and criminal damage to her bathroom door.

Defence barrister Alex Menary said Brisson had voluntarily started a course for those who carry out domestic violence. He was also taking medication for mental health problems and had accepted that he has "morbid jealousy".

"He doesn't want to engage in a relationship until these issues have been resolved for him," said Mr Menary.

Because of Brisson's actions in seeking to rehabilitate himself , his mental health problems and because he had started psychological counselling, the judge suspended the 12-month for 18 months on condition he does 25 days' rehabilitative activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must also pay his former wife £200 for damaging her door and was made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from having any contact with her or going near her home.

Ms Barnes said the couple met online in 2020.

He insisted on her going to bed with him when she came home for her lunch break and deluged her with text messages while at work.

In June 2021, Brisson demanded to see her phone when she received a marketing ad. He screamed and shouted in her ear as he assaulted her and threw her mobile phone away.

They married in August 2021, but on October 15, 2021, he hit her again and he was arrested.