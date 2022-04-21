AN afternoon tea fit for a queen is being launched at Castle Howard in a bid to rival all other celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The stately home north of York is laying on a regal feast, created by the house’s head chef Nathan Richardson-Kelly to help toast the Queen’s special milestone.

Castle Howard’s new Jubilee afternoon tea experience considers factors like seasonality, taste pairings, and edible elements to mark the occasion appropriately.

Visitors may be tempted by the raspberry meringue tarts, running on the theme of the Queen of Puddings recipe made famous by Queen Victoria, or chocolate choux buns, delicately painted silver to represent the Platinum Jubilee.

Castle Howard plans to launch its unique afternoon tea on May 27 with a special event in the Long Gallery, the location of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s dinner when they visited in the summer of 1850.

Visitors will be invited to take their seats in this historic setting and tuck into their afternoon tea treat as curator Chris Ridgway regales guests with a talk on royal connections to Castle Howard.

These connections include the visit of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to Castle Howard on August 27, 1850, as they made their way to launch the new Central Station in Newcastle and the Royal Border bridge at Berwick.

They were accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prince Alfred and Princess Alice, along with their entourage of staff.

The royal party had left Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, early that morning and were greeted at Euston Station by crowds of well-wishers who had gathered to see them.

A specially-prepared waiting room was available for them as they briefly waited for their packages to be stowed away in the luggage van before the royal train continued on its journey.

Crowds of people lined the route all along the track to wave at the passing train, which made a few brief stops to take on water, meet railway officials and greet onlookers.

The train arrived at Castle Howard Station at 6pm, where the party was greeted by Lord Carlisle, a guard of honour with band, and a cheering crowd.

Waiting carriages took them up the three-mile drive to Castle Howard, where a dinner was held with

with Lord Carlisle’s family and local dignitaries.

The following day, the royal guests relaxed in and around Castle Howard, as crowds tried to get a glimpse of the Queen, and spent another night at the stately home before continuing their journey.

Visitors can experience Castle Howard’s Jubilee afternoon tea experience from May 27 to June 12, in line with Platinum Jubilee celebrations.