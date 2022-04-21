THE mother of a young York man who was murdered by his partner has spoken out in a bid to raise awareness of domestic abuse against men.

Simon Gilchrist was just 23 when he was fatally stabbed in 2004 by Caroline Mawhood, who had physically and emotionally abused him for most of their 18-month relationship.

His mother Jose Linnane said she was now sharing her story to try to encourage family, friends and colleagues to be vigilant for signs of abuse, so that no one else lost their son as she had.

She said the domestic abuse of males was all too often dismissed as men just being 'under the thumb.'

She said Mawhood, of Bell Farm, who was jailed for life after being convicted of murder, had 'seemed like a nice girl' and Simon had 'really deeply loved her.' She said Simon was seeing less and less of his friends and she noticed some marks on his face on one occasion. "It made my heart sink, I felt really uneasy," she said.

“We saw less and less of Simon as time went on and there was something just not right about him, a spark was missing," she said. She could now see that he was a victim of controlling behaviour.

She said she received a phone call from the police, saying Mawhood had attacked someone while out out and had then come home and fatally stabbed her son. "He’d got out of the house and called his own ambulance from the phone box but it was too late and he died on the way to hospital," she said.

“I don’t want anyone else’s son, grandson, brother or friend to be taken the way that Simon’s life was taken. He didn’t speak out about it, but men don’t tend to and we don’t see it. We don’t think about a man being controlled or beaten by a woman. Especially when Simon was well built and she was very slight in build. I know my Simon was a victim of domestic abuse.

“It's difficult to talk about domestic abuse whether you're a woman or a man because the person you’re talking about is someone that you still deeply love. Especially for a man, things tend to be joked about ‘Oh you’re under the thumb mate’ or ‘She’s got you where she wants you’.

Inspector Clare Crossan, who leads for domestic abuse and stalking at North Yorkshire Police, said domestic abuse against men wasn’t often talked about but, whilst there were fewer reported such incidents, this didn’t mean it wasn't happening.

“Men may not want to report it due to any stigma they feel or simply may not want to believe that they are victims," she said. "And this is why it’s so important that family, friends and colleagues stay vigilant for any signs of abuse."

A spokesperson for the Independent Domestic Abuse Service said anyone could be a victim of domestic abuse. "Jose’s experience, and tragic loss, highlight that there is no stereotypical ‘victim’, but there are patterns of behaviour that we can be aware of that may allow us to offer support to help keep people safe from an abusive partner or family member."

She said people with concerns could contact IDAS's Live Chat facility on its website between 3pm – 6pm Monday – Friday or its helpline 03000 110 110.