A “DANGEROUS” rapist who “uses his charm to do what he wants” has been jailed.

Ian Mark Whittaker, now 24, put a cloth over the victim’s face to keep her quiet and grabbed her round the neck during the Christmas rape.

Afterwards he used emotional blackmail to try and stop her going to the police, York Crown Court heard.

For two years she didn’t tell officers, but finally she got the courage to do so and Whittaker was convicted.

In her victim personal statement, she said she will never recover from what he did.

“She describes him as a dangerous man, dangerous through his charm and presenting well,” said David Lamb, prosecuting. “He uses that to do what he wants and thinks he will pull the wool over everyone’s eyes with his charm.”

Summarising the statement, the barrister said Whittaker had tried to turn others against her and made “empty promises” that he would admit his guilt and not put her through the ordeal of giving evidence.

But he didn’t and she described “being interrogated in a crown court full of strangers and the defendant forcing her to explain details of the disgusting things he had put her through,” said Mr Lamb.

During the trial “he didn’t show an ounce of remorse, he didn’t even have the decency to look at her,” the barrister said.

She had trusted him and “he had abused that trust and manipulated it to his advantage.”

After the rape more than three years ago, he claimed she would “ruin his life” if she went to police and told her she was “damaged as a result of the rape and no-one else would want her,” said Mr Lamb.

Judge Simon Hickey said the rapist had used emotional pressure to try and prevent the victim going to the police.

In the trial, the jury read several messages sent by Whittaker to the victim about the rape which the judge described as confessions.

They heard how, in a separate incident, Whittaker had put a cloth over the victim’s face and poured water over it.

Whittaker, of Bransholme Drive, Clifton, was jailed for six years and nine months, put on the sex offenders’ register for life and banned from contacting the victim in any way or posting on social media about her, also for life.

He had denied rape but was convicted at trial.

The judge said there was another side to Whittaker and quoted a reference from the defendant’s stepfather which described him as hard-working with good technical skills.

After being made redundant during the pandemic from his security job at York Hospital, he had become a delivery driver.

He had matured in recent times, said the reference.

Defence barrister Katherine Robinson said Whittaker had wanted to go in the Army but would now be unable to do so.

He had no previous convictions.