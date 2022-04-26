TIME to meet this week's new arrivals.

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.

We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.

If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story, and we will pop it in The Press and online - for free!

You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Here are this week's new babies of York...

---

Reagan Paul Clark

York Press: Baby ReaganBaby Reagan

Baby's date of birth?

January 20, 2022

Baby's weight?

4lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Izaac Clark and Carla Dundas

Where do you live?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Reagan was born three weeks early by emergency c-section due to complications in pregnancy.

---

Charlie Jacob Harris

York Press: Little CharlieLittle Charlie

Baby's date of birth?

26 February 2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 12oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Jodie Harris and Craig Harris

Where do you live?

Sherburn in Elmet

Anything unusual about the birth?

Placenta had stopped working so had to be induced.

---

Noah Thomas Smithson

York Press: Baby NoahBaby Noah

Baby's date of birth?

April 19, 2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Hannah Layton and Thomas Smithson

Where do you live?

Wilberfoss

Anything unusual about the birth?

No, straightforward water birth.

---

Send us your new baby photo

If you would like to see your new baby in The Press and online - for free - send their photo straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/