---
Reagan Paul Clark
Baby's date of birth?
January 20, 2022
Baby's weight?
4lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Izaac Clark and Carla Dundas
Where do you live?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Reagan was born three weeks early by emergency c-section due to complications in pregnancy.
---
Charlie Jacob Harris
Baby's date of birth?
26 February 2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 12oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Jodie Harris and Craig Harris
Where do you live?
Sherburn in Elmet
Anything unusual about the birth?
Placenta had stopped working so had to be induced.
---
Noah Thomas Smithson
Baby's date of birth?
April 19, 2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Hannah Layton and Thomas Smithson
Where do you live?
Wilberfoss
Anything unusual about the birth?
No, straightforward water birth.
---
