A CITY centre venue is on the market following the closure of a national coffee shop chain.
The freehold of Costa Coffee's former outlet in High Ousegate, York, is being advertised with vacant possession, with the price available on request. The property is also available to let.
Located in a prime retail area, and across four floors, its main sales area is on the ground and first floor.
The property is close to other high street favourites such as Nandos, Byron Burgers, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s and Card Factory.
David Skaith, head of York High Street Forum, previously said coffee chains such as Costa were 'classic examples' of how the high street was changing.
Such businesses were moving from having several outlets in a city to just one that is bigger, better, easier and cheaper to manage, with fewer staff, he said.
The freehold is being marketed by BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory & Property Management UK Limited, Leeds.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here