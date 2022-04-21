A MOSQUE in York invited chief members of the York Civic Party to join them in breaking their fast during Ramadan.

York Mosque invited the Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, his wife, Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick, and the Sheriff of York, Councillor Ashley Mason JP to have 'Iftar' with them on April 20.

Iftar is the meal that Muslims break their fast with after sunset during the Islamic month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast from food and water from dawn till sunset for 30 days.

Earlier this month, the mosque also hosted MP Rachael Maskell, and members of North Yorkshire Police, including the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and North Yorkshire Chief Police Constable, Lisa Winward for Iftar.

After a tour of the mosque led by Associate Member, Faizal Mohamudbuccus, the Lord Mayor and Sheriff were led into the men's prayer hall, and the Lady Mayoress was led into the women's in time for Iftar.

Iftar with Lord Mayor of York and Sheriff of York Picture: Faizal Mohamudbuccus

The Lord Mayor said: "To have been welcomed here today has been a huge privilege, we’ve been well looked after, and the food is fantastic.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting some of the younger members, I’ve just been talking to three young boys about what it means for them, and they were interested to ask ‘What does a Lord Mayor do?’

“It strikes me that it’s a really communal thing, in the sense of eating together and doing that every day for a month, coming here many days over the course of the month, and that must really help to build a sense of belonging."

The Sheriff added: "Its been a great experience, it’s a really warm and friendly environment and its great to see a real, genuine friendship between people, everyone is so keen to get together and share food.”

Iftar gathering, with the Lord Mayor, the Sheriff, and Faizal Mohamudbuccus

Over in the women's prayer room, the Lady Mayoress said: “I’m surprised at just how big a community of Muslims there is here in York.

“It really made me think when Faizal was talking about how much it helps you to identify with people who don’t have food and water, there’s a sense of solidarity when you’re fasting so it makes you appreciate what you do have.”

York Mosque also hosted an Iftar for the wider non-Muslim community in York on April 15 attended by 80 guests.