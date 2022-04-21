PLANS for a 1,500-bed reception centre for asylum seekers at Linton-on-Ouse have been slammed as ‘Guantanamo-on-Ouse’ by York councillors.

As reported in The Press earlier this week, home secretary Priti Patel says the former RAF base in the village will open ‘within six weeks’ as an open-access reception and processing centre for up to 1,500 asylum seekers.

It is part of wider pans to deter the influx of asylum-seekers across the English Channel by boat that could also see some being flown 5,000 miles to Rwanda.

Ruling Liberal Democrat councillors in York claim the plans have been labelled ‘a cross between a hostel and a low security prison’ by regional refugee charities.

And they say the government has failed to learn the lessons of housing asylum seekers in segregated hotels, rather than trying to integrate them into society.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, the city council’s executive member for communities, said: “It has been shown time and time again that it is best for vulnerable asylum seekers to live within our communities.

“York’s recent experience of the Home Office using of a local hotel to house asylum seekers is the clearest evidence that we need a better, more integrated and humane approach.

“The Government’s Guantanamo-on-Ouse plan is sadly just a small part of the inhumane and dysfunctional plan. It’s a model which has been shown to be expensive for the taxpayer and is very damaging for the mental health of asylum seekers.

“It’s shocking to see the stark difference between ministers’ sentiments when it comes to the suffering of those fleeing Ukraine compared with those asylum seekers desperate enough to make the dangerous journey across the Channel.

“It is only the accident of birth which separates us from being in the shoes of these desperate people.

“Government policy is now seemingly to make the seeking of asylum in the United Kingdom as difficult and unpleasant as possible, regardless of the cost. This is an ill-thought out, cruel and morally bankrupt ploy to reduce our obligations to the most desperate people.”

As The Press reported yesterday, the reception centre would be open access, although there would be a 10pm curfew.

Asylum seekers could stay at the centre for up to six months while their claims are processed.

The centre will include facilities, including a football pitch, a library and a cinema. And Ms Patel told Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on Tuesday that dental and health services would also be provided.

Nevertheless, the MP has written to Ms Patel asking her to overturn the plan.

“While supportive of providing safe harbour and government accommodation for those fleeing persecution, I do not believe that the small rural village of Linton-On-Ouse is the appropriate place to house up to 1,500 young, male asylum seekers,” Mr Hollinrake said in his letter.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell is also opposed to the proposals, describing them as ‘really poor management’.

She said the UK should be providing proper, safe accommodation for those fleeing war and disaster in their own countries.

Segregating asylum seekers in large centres such as that proposed at Linton-on-Ouse was not the right way to go. Instead, efforts should be made to integrate refugees and asylum seekers within communities, said.

Mr Hollinrake will be attending a community meeting at Linton-on-Ouse village hall from 12.30pm to 2pm on Saturday.