SPRING has arrived in York - bringing the sun and the crowds in equal measure.

It's a time of year when the ancient city walls traditionally look their best.

And to celebrate, the York Walls Festival is staging its first ever 'Spring Weekend'.

There will be a host of city walls-related family-friendly activities for people to enjoy over the spring bank holiday weekend, from April 30-May 2: everything from exploring a former gunpowder store at the Red Tower to a attending street fair at Fishergate Bar - and watching Sheriff of York Ashley Mason glug down a pint of beer as part of his 'Assize of Ale'.

And for the first time the Walls Festival has joined forces with the Mansion House to launch an exhibition celebrating the l.inks between York and its Chinese sister city - the ancient walled city of Nanjing.

The exhibition - which was the idea of former Lord Mayor of York Cllr Dave Taylor, who visited Nanjing during his year of office - will include 12 photos: six showing York's city walls, and six showing Nanjing's city walls.

Baz Jones, the York Walls Festival director, said: “We’re delighted to present the first ever York Walls Festival ‘Spring Weekend’, at a time in the year when York and the famous Bar Walls arguably look their best!

As always there are lots of fun and free family-friendly activities to enjoy as you walk the walls. In particular we’re thrilled to be joined by incredible local groups who really are the lifeblood of the community, promoting and preserving York’s incredible heritage. For example, The Sheriff’s Army and the Ebor Morris Dancers are invaluable in the way they maintain and preserve our traditions, and in particular I can’t wait to see the Escrick Sword Dance at Toft Tower on the Sunday!

"Thanks to York Mansion House and the Nanjing City Walls Museum, this year there’s an international flavour to one of our events, with the ‘Walled Cities’ display at Mansion House, showing six images from each city.”

The festival will be officially launched with an event at the Mansion House at 7pm on Thursday evening (April 28). Barry Crump from the University of York will give a talk on his new research into the walls, and there will be a chance to see some of the ‘Secret Treasures’ donated by members of the public and local groups, all linked to the social history of the city.

The evening will also see the premiere of three short films made by a group of 25 young people aged six to 14, as part of a project part-funded by The Friends of York Walls. York-based Dramacube Movie-Makers have facilitated the young people’s seven-week project to produce and star in a short film inspired by their response to York’s Walls and history.

For more information visit yorkwallsfestival.org