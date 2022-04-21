POLICE have launched a homicide investigation after a man assaulted outside a York bar died in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said that the 46-year-old man was assaulted outside The Terrace Sports Bar in Fossgate on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said his family were with him and they were continuing to receive ongoing support from specially trained police officers.

They added that a 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the incident had since been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We are naturally treating this as a homicide investigation and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We know that there were two incidents involving the same people at the Terrace Bar. It is believed that three men were asked to leave the bar at around 8:30pm with an altercation taking place outside, and then a further incident occurring just after 10pm, again outside the bar.

“We have recovered CCTV footage that shows a number of people have witnessed different parts of these incidents and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to come forward if you haven’t spoken to us yet.

“Your evidence, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital to the police investigation”.

The spokesperson said that anyone with information which could assist the investigation was asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team, or email majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk

They said people should quote reference number 12220066256 when passing information, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.