POLICE are appealing for help from the public in their hunt for a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say their colleagues in Merseyside want to locate Walton man Pete John Cameron who is wanted on a recall to prison for breach of his license conditions.
Cameron, 43, has breached his license conditions following his release after serving a sentence for assault.
However, Cameron is known to use the following aliases Peter Bellenger and Danny Ellams, so members of the public may know him under those names.
He is described as 6ft 4in, slim build, short grey hair, brown eyes, and has a London accent. He also has a scar on his right elbow.
Cameron has links to Toxteth and Walton areas, as well as Kensington and Chelsea in London and North Yorkshire.
If you see Cameron or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000241408.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here