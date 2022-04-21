AROUND a dozen fire vehicles are in attendance at an incident this afternoon close to a railway line.

The fire is on the North York Moors below Saltersgate bank.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NNYFR) said crews from Whitby, Kirkbymoorside, Malton, Helmsley, Robin Hoods Bay, Thirsk, Danby, Sherburn, Goathland and Boroughbridge are currently in attendance at a lineside fire.

They said: "Crews are tackling 2 large seats of fire, measuring approximately 1 square kilometer each. 

"They are using back pack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the fire.

"It was reported to us at 12.22pm and is still ongoing.

"There are no evacuations –  the fire is not near to any properties.   

"No injuries have been reported and police are aware but not in attendance at this stage."