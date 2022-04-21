AROUND a dozen fire vehicles are in attendance at an incident this afternoon close to a railway line.
The fire is on the North York Moors below Saltersgate bank.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NNYFR) said crews from Whitby, Kirkbymoorside, Malton, Helmsley, Robin Hoods Bay, Thirsk, Danby, Sherburn, Goathland and Boroughbridge are currently in attendance at a lineside fire.
They said: "Crews are tackling 2 large seats of fire, measuring approximately 1 square kilometer each.
"They are using back pack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the fire.
"It was reported to us at 12.22pm and is still ongoing.
"There are no evacuations – the fire is not near to any properties.
"No injuries have been reported and police are aware but not in attendance at this stage."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here