THOUSANDS of households across York have started receiving their £150 council tax rebate to help reduce the impact of national energy cost increases.
The first round of payments, which has commenced this week, will be delivered to more than 48,500 households who have been paying pay their council tax by direct debit and meet all assurance criteria.
Residents who have recently signed up to pay their council tax by direct debit will receive their rebates in early May. Residents who don’t pay by direct debit will be able to provide their details through a form available on the council’s website in May.
Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at City of York Council, said: “We know that residents are keen to receive their rebates as soon as possible and I am grateful for the hard work of our teams who have processed them as quickly as possible.
"We want to reassure everyone that nobody that’s eligible will be missed, this is a huge task but our teams are working their way through every account and nobody that qualifies will miss out.”
Further information on the council tax rebates and other support available can be found on the council website.
