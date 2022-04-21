TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 911.

There have been 51 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 211 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 114,721.

The dates of death range from July 19 2021 - April 20 2022.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.