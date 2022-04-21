RESIDENTS and businesses are being asked to share their thoughts on plans for a new railway station on the outskirts of York.

Bringing a train station back to Haxby has been a long-held ambition locally, with the previous station having been closed some 92 years ago.

As previously reported, City of York Council compared and evaluated two options for the development in Haxby, with the preferred option being off Towthorpe Road. The alternative was on Station Road.

In early 2020, the Council engaged with the local community, identifying significant support for a railway station in Haxby. Ahead of the council submitting its funding bid to Government later this year, residents and businesses are now being asked to share their thoughts on the initial design work being undertaken. The initial designs also give a broad outline of the proposed plans for the site, including, platforms, cycle storage, car parks, cycle/foot paths and waiting shelters Survey questions include travel, use and access of the new station, and will ensure that any suggestions and local concerns are addressed; with results also feeding into the Government funding bid.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “This is the latest step in our ambitious plans to improve connectivity and support sustainable transport by bringing back a rail station to Haxby.

“We have been grateful for the initial feedback on the project from the local community, which clearly showed significant support for bringing this project to life. Now that a preferred location has been identified and design work is progressing at pace, we want to hear from residents to put together a strong bid and ensure the station works for the local community and the wider city.”

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport said: “Haxby station would bring many benefits not only locally but for the whole city, including better sustainable transport links, reduction of traffic levels and increased connectivity with the North of the city as well as areas across the region.

“As we prepare to submit a funding bid for this ambitious project, we want to hear from residents about the initial plans, design and use of the new station, so that we can ensure the plans deliver the city-wide benefits and have the full backing of the local community.”

Residents can complete the survey online here.

Paper copies are also being made available at libraries in Haxby and Wigginton, Strensall and New Earswick.

Residents will also be able to speak to the project team and share their views at community engagement sessions on Tuesday, April 26 at Strensall and Towthorpe Village Hall; and Wednesday, April 27 at Haxby Oaken Grove Community Centre from 10am-7pm.