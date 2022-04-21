FAMILIES have been enjoying close encounters with an entire menagerie of grass animals around York.

A green-coated lion, bear and elephant are among the creatures which have popped up across the city ahead of summer - offering a somewhat unique style of city centre safari experience.

The quirky sculptures, as well as the addition of extra seating, promise to be a welcome boost for local businesses likely to benefit from residents, visitors and workers taking time out to just relax in York.

A rhino, sheep, duck, rabbit and even a snail also promise to make an appearance, while the word ‘York’ will be spelled out in vegetation.

These eye-catching decorations created from artificial grass will form part of the seating areas in the city centre this summer.

The colourful al fresco areas are being installed again by the York BID (business improvement district), with 72 benches so residents and visitors can sit back and relax.

Andrew Lowson, BID executive director, said: "The outdoor seating can be used by anyone, but we had feedback last year that local people in particular liked it.

"In the era of flexible working you also see workers on laptops or having team meetings. The key purpose is that these social spaces help support local trade, because when people use them, they invariably sit down with a coffee or food from a local businesses."

Carl Alsop, BID operations manager, added: "We have chosen locations in York where we believe the public like to dwell and take in the ambience.

"Exhibition Square is a good example, as it has an amazing backdrop of the Minster, Art Gallery, King's Manor and Bootham Bar. We have built on the success of last year and added more animals that children can interact with. We now just need the sun to keep shining."

Animal designs are being incorporated into some of the benches too, including a dog and a pig.

Meanwhile, 40 planters are in place, with another 160 to come, to brighten the streets with colourful floral displays.

Following last year's Buzz About York project, the plants will again be pollinator friendly, helping bees and other insects survive and thrive.

In two new firsts this summer, seating is also being placed in Tower Gardens, while two benches near the Explore York central library are made entirely from recycled plastic.

Polly Bennett, of Little Vikings, an independent guide to the best of York for families, said: "It’s wonderful to see the animal statues appearing across York, brightening the city up for the summer.

"Families are so happy to have fun areas to rest and relax before their next adventure. Children love the animals and grown-ups are very grateful to have somewhere lovely to sit down for a little while."