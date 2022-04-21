A JUDGE has described what she believes a paedophile intended to do at a play area when a concerned parent stopped him.

Oliver James Anglesmith, 34, is now serving a two-year sentence for breaching a court order designed to protect children.

He has a previous conviction, in 2008, for sexual activity with a boy.

When he appeared before her at York Crown Court to answer for his actions at a play area earlier this year, Recorder Geraldine Kelly told him: "I have no doubt you were hanging around, looking for children.

"When you found them ... you didn't stop at simply looking at them. You found an opportunity to talk to them."

The children were aged five to nine years old.

"You sought their company, you found an opportunity to touch them," she said.

Anglesmith had lifted two of the children over a fence, a "wholly unnecessary" action.

"I have no doubt it was motivated by your perverted interests," she said.

"This was a determined effort by you to get these children in your company."

She was sure he was trying to get them away from other adults.

Anglesmith had told police he didn't think he was doing anything wrong.

But he knew exactly what he shouldn't do under a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

"It seems you have no interest in changing your ways," she said.

Anglesmith did not achieve his aim because a parent, concerned about what they were seeing at the play area in Scarborough, called in police.

Anglesmith, of Northstead Flats, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to breaching the SHPO which bans him from being in the company of children among other restrictions aimed at protecting youngsters from him.

He has several previous convictions for breaching the order and for failure to keep police informed of his up to date details as an offender on the sex offenders register.

The register enables police to monitor sex offenders and know where they are living and other matters about them.

His solicitor advocate David Camidge said he had no recent breaches of court orders. The last breach was in 2014.

The SHPO order was made by East Yorkshire magistrates in 2013 and lasts until next year. He had been subject to an earlier similar order following his conviction in 2008.