York Mods - and their president, Normandy veteran Ken Cooke - have said a fond farewell to Angela and Paul Waddingham, the popular landlords of the Walnut Tree in Heworth.
After five years at the pub, the pair are heading off to Nottinghamshire to open a coffee shop. The Walnut Tree will be taken over by a manager.
On Tuesday, members of the York Inset Scooter Club, who regularly meet at the pub, held a farewell in their honour.
Club president Ken Cooke, a veteran of the Normandy campaign, presented them with a print of the York veterans memorial window, signed by himself and fellow veterans Douglas Petty and Sid Metcalfe, as well as by Gloria smith, the widow of veteran Ken Smith.
"It was quite emotional," said scooter club member Nick Beilby. "They (Paul and Angela) have been really good to the club, and to the veterans."
The couple had actually suggested members of the scooter club should ride down to Nottinghamshire one day to see them, Nick said.
"And I said 'do you honestly think we would get there?' The edge of York is far enough for most of us! But the club is very sorry to see them go and say goodbye to such good friends."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here