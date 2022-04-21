A CRASH has left a young child and five others with serious injuries.
A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the silver Seat Leon he was travelling in, and a blue Vauxhall Zafira crashed on the A59 near Hopperton on Saturday, April 16, shortly before 8pm.
The child's condition has been described as stable.
Three other occupants of the Seat Leon, all from Lancashire, and aged between 16 and 25 years old, were taken to hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.
The occupants of the Vauxhall Zafira, a man and woman in their thirties from the York area, were also treated for minor injuries in hospital and later released.
The road was closed for around six hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, police are appealing for dash camera or CCTV footage of road users on the A59 between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jack Dodsworth.
You can also email Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220064553.
