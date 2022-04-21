A CITY centre pub by the River Ouse is on the market for £1.2 million.

Plonkers, a long-established freehold pub on Cumberland Street, with views of the River Ouse, is on the market, complete with its fixtures and fittings, plus the stock at valuation.

Husband and wife Malcolm and Eileen Goodwin have ran the pub for 32 years with their daughter, Leann, and are now selling the pub as they are ready to retire.

Eileen Goodwin said: "We have lots of happy memories of running the pub, the local people have been wonderful.

"Its more of an institution and a meeting place for some of our regulars, and we really appreciate those who stood by us throughout the years and through the pandemic.

"People have been saying they don't want us to leave, but Leann who has helped to run it since she was 18, can't run it her own, you need a team behind you.

"Those who buy it will be taking on a really good business, but its time for us to retire."

The family decided to sell the pub two years ago but the pandemic has put the sale on hold.

It benefits from a ‘superb turnover and profit margins’ due to both its loyal local customer base and the tourism trade for its food and drink, live music and quiz nights.

It covers 82 over two floors, with outdoor space for 40 covers.

The property is also a freehold, meaning the buyers would own the property rather than having a landlord, meaning they can choose who to buy their products from.

The three-storey pub has two commercial kitchens and two trading areas.

Eileen said: "When we sell the business, we have a house to go to in Thailand and will go to see our son Kieran and our grandchildren who live in Australia, which is difficult to do when you are running a business."

As previously reported in The Press, Plonkers' riverside location has meant it gets a hit when Ouse's banks overflow from floods, such as the 2015 floods in York.

However, Malcolm has previously told the The Press that this serves as nothing more than an 'inconvenience more than anything'.

He said: "The floods are inconvenient because you are not trading.

"But because we have got the bar set up that well, we get very little damage from flooding due to how it’s set up with the cellar being on the top floor.”