A CAR was stolen and missing for six days in York.
A dark red Renault Scenic car was stolen from Bootham Terrace, York on Monday, April 4, between 8pm and 10am the following the morning.
The vehicle was recovered a few days later on the evening of Sunday, April 10, on Shipton Street, York.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft.
Officers are asking members of the public and local residents who may have seen the vehicle being driven around the area, have doorbell or private CCTV that may have caught the vehicle during that time period, or has any other information that could assist the investigation, to get in touch.
Anyone that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1258 Spencer.
You can also email 001258@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220057443.
