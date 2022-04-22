A NEW pavilion has been built at York Cricket Club in memory of an inspirational player who died in 2020 after a brave battle against cancer.

The Dan Woods Pavilion will be opened tomorrow night by his widow, Heather.

Club chairman Nigel Durham said it would provide a legacy for the future and a tribute to Dan, who had ‘individual courage and bravery beyond belief, even insisting on bowling with a pic line in while on chemotherapy.’

He said: "I personally remember his own cricketing prowess, his revered captaincy at club and minor county level, his coaching and teaching, his ability to inspire and lead both on and off the field, with a love for happiness of others and getting the best out of those around him."

Dan, 32, of Clifton Moor and a former teacher at St Peter’s School and St Olave’s in York, joined the club in October 2008, making his debut in 2009.

Dr Durham said that over the next 10 years, he won seven Yorkshire League and Yorkshire Premier League North titles, five as captain, also leading the 1st XI to the ECB National Knockout trophy in 2012.

His bowling feats were also unsurpassed in the club’s history, taking all 10 wickets at Castleford in 2013 with a single season league record of 91 wickets.

Dr Durham said the club had begun planning three years ago to replace an old pavilion, which was not fit for purpose and with asbestos in its roof.

He said architect James Arkle of ‘ArkleBoyce’ was instrumental in designing a pavilion which fulfilled all ECB requirements.

Dan Woods

"James, a competitive scrum half still playing at York, gave up a lot of his time for free and we are indebted to him, and his wife Gail and their young family for letting him fulfill his ambition of the excellent sporting facility."

He said £180,000 had been raised towards the £360,000 cost of the building, with the remainder to be raised in due course.

"We are truly indebted to our sponsors of the pavilion," he said.

"Funding for such a venture was only secured thanks to sizeable contributions from Chris Aldersley and Cranswick Foods, Joe Chesters and York Mind, together with Mark Pepper and Nick Elliot through Sporting Connexions. More recently sponsorship from Dave Adams and his company Business Waste has got us over the boundary."

He said over 330 bricks were sold, with donations ranging from a one-off payment to direct debits, with contributions from professional cricketers such as Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leaning, both previous playing members of the club, as well as those who just knew Dan from all walks of life.

He added that Tony from Ashleigh’s signs had given the Dan Woods Pavilion signage for free, and Gary Nixon had donated the cladding.