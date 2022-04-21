POLICE have launched an appeal following a damage-only collision on a main road near a popular reservoir in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday (April 18) and involved a white Audi A1 and a grey Skoda Enyaq, both of which were travelling on the A59 in the direction of Harrogate.
The collision happened on the road near to Fewston Reservoir.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, or has dash camera footage of either vehicle, to get in touch as soon as possible to help the investigation.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220064942.
