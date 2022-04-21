UPDATED 2.10PM: THE A1(M) has now repened and traffic is returning to normal.
TWO lanes of a major road are currently closed after a crash involving two vehicles.
The A1(M) is down to one lane at Wetherby with large traffic tailbacks after an accident.
Two lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
There is congestion back to Junction 46 for Wetherby.
There are long delays and queueing traffic for six miles.
A1 Northbound closed just before junction 47 ⛔— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) April 21, 2022
The A1 northbound is currently closed just before junction 47 due to a two vehicle RTC.
Please avoid the area if at all possible
Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0EOlhyNVnq
More to follow.
