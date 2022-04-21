UPDATED 2.10PM: THE A1(M) has now repened and traffic is returning to normal.

 

TWO lanes of a major road are currently closed after a crash involving two vehicles.

The A1(M) is down to one lane at Wetherby with large traffic tailbacks after an accident.

Two lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

There is congestion back to Junction 46 for Wetherby.

There are long delays and queueing traffic for six miles.

 

 

