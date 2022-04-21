PICTURES show the newly restored York Guildhall - which is set to reopen following a £20 million refurbishment.

The Guildhall, which dates back to the 15th century, is set to open in May, offering high quality office space, space for events and community use, a new cafe, a new restaurant and better access for visitors.

David Warburton, project leader for the restoration of the Guildhall, said: "This is a once in a generation investment. We want everyone to say wow when they come in, as it's one of the city's most impressive places.

"We have ensured that the significance of the site has been respected - and we have taken really good care of the historic buildings.

"It's such a special, intimate building - which now has fantastic modern views and new connections to the city.

"We wanted to make it fit for purpose in the 21st century. We have brought it back to life."

The restored site is expected to open for full access the week commencing May 9 - with businesses starting to move into the office spaces and the public spaces opening.

Mr Warburton said they wanted to keep the main hall space as similar to the historic foundations as possible, but a new floor has been fitted, underfloor heating has been installed and insulation has been added into the roof. The hall is expected to host a range of events, from food festivals and concerts to weddings and lectures.

The cafe will be included in the new enclosed link space, along with new toilet facilities. There have also been very little changes made in the council chambers.

In the office areas, there are expected to be between 150 and 200 desk spaces - and Mr Warburton said they have had a "huge" amount of interest in the new riverside restaurant space.

The work on the buildings began in autumn 2019 and was originally due to be finished in 2021. Project delays have been blamed on a shortage of materials, high river levels and the discovery of historic human remains.