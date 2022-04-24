EDEN Hope and her parents wanted to create something different for York - and they certainly have done so with their glamping site based in luxury shepherd huts.

Springwood Shepherd Huts is based at Escrick, on the outskirts of York. The business opened in 2019 - just before the Covid crisis.

Launching a new business is a challenge at the best of times, never mind during a global pandemic.

Each week we are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make York special - and this week we are delighted to give that honour to Eden and her parents Tracey and Sean Duggan, who are our Traders of the Week.

Meanwhile, here is Eden's story:

How long has the business been going?

We opened at the end of September 2019.

What does it sell?

Holiday accommodation in luxury hand-built self-catering shepherd huts, offering a couples' retreat, a mini break close to the centre of York. It has five glamping shepherd huts with two huts having hot tubs, all with ensuite shower rooms.

One of the hot tubs with amazing views

Why is this business is special?

This family-run business opened at the end of September 2019. An adult-only glamping site set in a rural location but only a short drive to York city centre. It looks out on to an open field to the family's horse, Shetland, alpacas, sheep and chickens.

Eden, who runs the site, on behalf of her parents Sean and Tracey Duggan, said: "The huts are hand built by us and a team of master craftsmen. Everything about them has been designed to provide the best in comfort inside and traditional looks outside, to give the best glamping experience possible.

"Luxury glamping is not camping - it brings the five-star experience to the fully equipped huts - two even have hot tubs to soak in on an evening while the sun goes down!

"We want to bring something unique and different to York and provide an experience that guests will always remember."

Alpacas on site too!

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Eden said customers really enjoyed the huts during the pandemic when it was difficult or restricted to go abroad.

She added: "Each hut is deeply cleaned, sanitised throughout and this is still ongoing now. We do self check in and out service and do our own cleaning so there is no out sourcing or cross contamination."

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

Eden said: "We were nominated for Visit York Tourism Awards 2022 and were finalists, coming in the top three."

Find out more: www.springwoodshepherdhuts.co.uk

