AN ESTATE agency whose employees collectively clock up about 60,000 miles each year is celebrating the eco success of its new electric vehicles.
Ashtons Estate Agents has ditched its diesel Nissan Jukes, a familiar sight across York for their multicoloured design, and has gradually introduced a growing fleet of electric vehicles across the company since 2021.
Ashtons which has six offices across York, Acomb and Selby says its fleet of pool cars, including two hybrid and eight all-electric cars, have saved 16.2 tonnes of Co2 emissions.
The decision to go green has been well-received by employees who regularly drive around the city to viewing appointments, valuations, and property instructions.
Half of the full-electric fleet is the branded Hydundai Konas, boasting zero emissions and a range up to 220 miles, making them much cleaner and quieter than the previous diesel vehicles.
Three electric charging points have been installed at the staff car parks near the York office on Bootham, as well as home charging for staff that require regular use of the vehicles.
Peter Docwra, managing director, said: "This is just one of the ways in which Ashtons are becoming more sustainable, as we integrate greener technology into our business model, while paving the way to a cleaner and greener York."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel