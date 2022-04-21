YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has quizzed government ministers about how training more dentists could improve services in York.
The Labour MP said in the Commons on Tuesday: "My constituents have been forced on to private and unaffordable dental plans or they have to wait up to five years to see an NHS dentist.
"The situation is getting worse and worse, so I met with the groundbreaking Hull York Medical School to see if it can assist in training a future generation of dentists and it is keen to help; what is the Minister doing to work with medical schools?"
Maria Caulfield MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, replied: "I thank the Honourable Lady for her question, and we have met to discuss this previously.
"I am happy to discuss with Health Education England whether one of its centres for dentist development could be suitable for her constituency."
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has also raised the issue of dental provision in his constituency with central government.
