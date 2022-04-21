A 34-year-old man has been jailed after a concerned parent got in touch with police.

Oliver Anglesmith was spotted acting suspiciously at a children's playpark and has now been jailed for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Anglesmith, of Northstead Flats, Scarborough appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday (April 19) and was sentenced to two years imprisonment and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Following a report made on Wednesday, March 23 by a concerned parent about a man acting suspiciously in a children’s play park in Scarborough, Anglesmith was arrested for the breach after being identified from CCTV footage.

He was charged with the offence and remanded into custody until his appearance at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday 28 March 2022 where he pleaded guilty to the breach. He was again remanded into custody until his sentencing at York Crown Court on Tuesday.

Speaking about the outcome, Detective Sergeant David Adams of Scarborough Investigation Hub said: “Thanks to the quick response of officers who immediately launched an investigation following the report made by the concerned parent, enquiries were carried out and Anglesmith was identified via CCTV footage, arrested, charged and up in court within days of the breach.

“While no children were harmed, Anglesmith showed no concern about brazenly breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order which specifically set out that he is not to enter any park or play area.

“I would like to thank the parent who followed their gut instinct and picked up the phone reported the incident to us. I’d also like to thank all the officers involved in the investigation, particularly the initial investigative officer PC Matthew Philpott whose thorough police work was key to putting Anglesmith behind bars.

“I hope the prison sentence handed to Anglesmith sends out a clear message to those who choose to breach a court order of this gravity; it will not be tolerated and police will take action against you.”