A YOUNG boy, who lives with a rare heart defect, hopes that his wish to be a Ghostbuster will be granted by a charity.

George, who lives with a rare congenital heart defect known as Ebstein’s Anomaly, is one of 62 children across the North East living with a critical condition and waiting for their wish to be granted by Make a Wish UK.

George, who lives in Harrogate with his family, was born with half a working heart, meaning he cannot pump blood to his lungs as well as other people and struggles with oxygen levels.

His mum, Jane, said: "George had his first open-heart surgery when he was 36 hours old. We got to see him for about two minutes, then he was wheeled straight to intensive care. It was terrifying."

The eight-year-old has had three major open-heart surgeries to correct it. But, his dad, Matthew said: "It'll never be perfect, he struggles to get enough oxygen and can’t run around like other kids. By the time he was six, he’d been through more than most adults go through in a lifetime."

To help him get through his surgeries, George developed a love for the Ghostbusters when he was six-years-old and his Ghostbuster figurines accompanied him into his third open-heart surgery in March 2020. When he first watched the show, George said it turned his "whole life upside down."

He said: "When I’m in hospital, it’s a bit scary. But just like the Ghostbusters, I try to face my fears."

"Ghostbusters really captured his imagination – he talks about the characters being brave, going into scary situations. It’s been an amazing tool for us to talk about how he’s feeling," his mum added.

And now, George is hoping that Make A Wish Uk can make his dream come true by helping him to become a Ghostbuster.

The family were first referred to Make-A-Wish UK by staff at Leeds General Infirmary in February 2020.

Jason Suckley, chief executive at Make-A-Wish UK, said: ‘For a child living with a critical condition, like George, the joy of childhood is often taken over by treatment plans, appointments, and worry.

"The power of a wish – in this case, being a Ghostbuster for the day – can revive a childhood stolen by critical illness."

Sadly, the pandemic caused a 40 per cent drop in income for the wish-granting charity, with hundreds of wishes postponed indefinitely.

But, by World Wish Day on April 29, Make-A-Wish UK hopes to raise £1.25million – a figure that it says it needed to grant the 503 wishes that are still waiting across the UK.

Looking forward to George’s wish, the charity hopes to be able to grant this during the summer.

To support the charity, visit: www.make-a-wish.org.uk/