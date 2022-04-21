THREE people were treated by paramedics after a fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.21pm yesterday (April 20) after reports of a house fire in Easingwold.
A spokesman for the service said: "Six crews, along with an aerial ladder platform attended a fire to a residential property.
"Crews started tackling the fire on the second floor of the building.
"The fire then spread through parts of the third and fourth floor, including the roof void.
"Crews worked with hose reel jets throughout the building and the aerial ladder platform to access and fight the fire from height.
"One resident was treated for burns by ambulance paramedics and a further two occupiers were treated for smoke inhalation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article