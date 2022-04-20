Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing York man - and say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Jack Brewerton, 26, went missing from his home in York earlier today (Wednesday, April 20).
Jack was last seen leaving his home address in Heslington Road at around 12.30pm.
His friends and family have not been able to contact him since, police say.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently carrying out inquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."
Jack is described as white, with short black hair, medium build and approximately 5ft 11in tall.
He was last seen wearing a jumper, jogging bottoms and trainers, which were all black in colour.
The spokesperson added: "Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Jack, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately."
If you have an immediate sighting of Jack please dial 999 or if you have information that could assist police call 101 and quote reference number NYP-20042022-0261.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article