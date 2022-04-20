AN international tour operator which is headquartered in York is relocating.

The Hudson Quarter in York is the new destination for Great Rail Journeys which will occupy the top two floors of the development opposite York Railway Station.

As the company approaches its 50th anniversary, chief executive officer Peter Liney said: “We wanted to invest in a more flexible, creative and collaborative environment in which our teams can continue to thrive in the city of York.

"With almost direct access to the main train station, we hope to encourage the very best talent the industry has to offer with people benefitting from the great commuter links.

“As a business in the travel industry rebuilding after the hard-hitting pandemic, being able to deliver our expertise from a reimagined space has also assisted us in reducing our office footprint by 40 per cent.

"Hudson Quarter’s ‘excellent’ BREEAM rating and ‘A’ EPC grade were important in our decision to relocate, helping us to build a brighter future and further our long standing commitment to the city."

Hudson Quarter has more than 1,000 square feet of commercial space, and is a new development by Palace Capital plc, a property investment company.

It is located on the original site of York’s first permanent railway station.

The site was once the main trunk route for the York and North Midlands Railway and trains to London via Derby and Birmingham.

It was designed in 1840 by railway pioneer, George Hudson, after whom the new premises is named.

Peter added: “We are also working with recyclable waste specialists, Waste To Wonder, to make sure that any old office equipment is reused or recycled to help charitable causes both locally and around the world, saving disposal costs and reducing environmental impact.

“We look forward to welcoming both our team and our customers to a new office that inspires and truly reflects our rail heritage, as well as our passion to deliver fantastic holiday experiences.”

Great Rail Journeys which also incorporates sister company Rail Discoveries has five decades of experience, and offers almost 170 rail and river itineraries to more than 50 countries globally.

GRJ caters for a growing demographic group of culturally interested 55+ year old travellers who typically prioritise travel spend within their household budgets. Popular itineraries include exploring the Swiss Alps on the Glacier Express or Edinburgh, the Highlands and Islands.