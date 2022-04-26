Steve Martin is 33 and works as a primary school teacher. He is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos - as you will see, he loves York Railway Station!

When and why did you take up photography?

I began to take up photography when I first moved to York around five years ago after following a life long ambition of mine to live here in Yorkshire, having spent most of my childhood holidays here, from Whitby, Pickering to Hutton le Hole and York.

Why do you love taking pictures?

As a boy, my mum and dad would often take plenty of pictures of our family holidays (mostly in Yorkshire) and these memories have stayed with me forever and that is where my passion for taking pictures developed from (excuse the pun!).

What equipment do you use?

Currently I use a Nikon D5600 with the kit lens and a 10-20mm wide angle lens.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

It would have to be my first picture I had printed in The Press of a departing train at York station while on my way to work. It was during this time I was trying to figure out what all the buttons did and this one came out rather well.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

York Railway Station

I enjoy seeing trains whether it is a modern loco to an old steam train puffing down the line, so my favourite place would have to be York station especially early in the morning, where you can capture the fabulous Victorian architecture in so many different angles and perspectives.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined around three years when I first got my grown up camera and after seeing someone's work in the paper. I have been an avid fan since, enjoying all the pictures people have to share in and around the local area.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

After travelling to India a few years ago, I would love to go back to capture Mumbai in all its glory, including its famous station at rush hour to its wonderful food and clothing markets.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

I think my only advice would have to be not to take it too seriously and to have fun. Also experiment and not limit yourself to just one theme of photography, try to branch out as you never know what you might enjoy.

Photo by Steve Martin

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Apart from taking pictures, I very much enjoy sampling the wonderful food Yorkshire has to offer and frequenting many of its fine pubs, in particular those located within the city walls.

