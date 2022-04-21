A WELL-known York garage has been bought out by one of its technicians.

Liam Robertson, a director, has acquired Garage Services (York) Ltd, The Raylor Centre, James Street, with his aunt and uncle, Frank and Jane McNeill for a significant, undisclosed sum.

It is now set for expansion and additional investment following the deal which was advised by North and East Yorkshire law firm, Harrowells.

The new owners are planning a new tyre fitting bay and other technology to enhance efficiency, along with rebranding in the hope of growing the business and creating new jobs.

They bought the garage from owner-directors, David Cornish, his brother, Simon and wife Donna, who all worked in the business and are retiring together.

Frank previously owned and ran New Lane Motors, York, before becoming a Leeds firefighter 25 years ago.

“Liam has worked at Garage Services for three years and, due to my previous career, Jane and I decided to join him and start a new venture," he said.

“Liam is thrilled and it is a true family transaction as his fiancée, Rachel, is David Cornish’s niece.

"Jane and I will handle business development, including promoting our MOT capability and new investments, while I’m looking forward to putting my overalls back on and helping Liam on days off from the fire service."

Garage Services was founded in 1992 when the original team of mechanics was made redundant by the Ministry of Defence in York.

Today the business, which has five staff and an annual turnover of around £500,000, provides servicing and MOTs, including for the growing market for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

As well as more than 100 regular private customers, Garage Services looks after more than 25 local business vehicle fleets including Yorkshire Water, Drain UK, ADS, and works on more than 1,300 vehicles each year.

David Cornish, who is staying for a handover period to help with training and provide continuity for customers, said: “This is a great opportunity for a younger, energetic management team with up-to-date ideas and a grounded engineering background.

"We are handing over a solid platform and the sky’s the limit for them. I wish them, and our mutual customers, well.”

Frank paid tribute to Harrowells commercial solicitor, Matt Rowley, who acted for the buyers, saying: "Acquisitions like this are never straightforward but Matt has been very professional and has made it as pain-free as possible."

Matt said: “It has been a pleasure to support a deal that is so beneficial to all parties, allowing the former owners to retire and the transfer of ownership of their long-standing business to a loyal member of staff in Liam Robertson and the McNeills who they can trust to continue David Cornish’s legacy.”

York law firm Cowling, Swift and Kitchin acted for the retiring directors.