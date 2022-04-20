UPDATED 5.55PM: The A64 has now reopened at Bilbrough after the earlier crash. Traffic has returned to normal.
A MAJOR road in York is currently partly closed after a crash.
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A64 at Bilbrough.
There is heavy traffic in the area due to an accident with congestion back to the Askham Bar turn off.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are currently on scene a road traffic collision on the A64 Westbound at Bilbrough.
"The westbound carriageway is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 3.41pm to Bilbrough to a vehicle leaking fuel. Crews washed down the roadway and then at 3.57pm were on the A64 at Grimston Bar roundabout attending another vehicle leaking fuel.
More to follow.
