IMPROVEMENTS in food hygiene are needed at a popular supermarket shop in a York suburb.

A Food Standards Agency inspection at the Morrisons Daily in Gale Lane in Acomb resulted in a two out of a possible five stars.

Inspectors found that improvements are necessary when it comes to hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and food storage.

They found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building including ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene were all good.

Also the management of food safety, the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future were generally satisfactory.

Improvements are needed at Morrisons Daily in Gale Lane

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "This store is owned and operated by McColl's as part of our commercial partnership with them.

"We'll be working closely with McColl's to look into and resolve the issues raised as soon as possible."

The Press is waiting to hear back from McColl's and we'll add their comments here when we receive them.