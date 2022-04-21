A WOODEN chalet village featuring shops and food and drink outlets looks set to be built next to York Minster for summer.

It follows the success of the Minster's Winter Village which proved popular with locals and visitors over the festive period, say cathedral bosses.

In plans before City of York Council, six timber chalets could be erected on an area of grass in front of the South Quire Aisle of York Minster, just next to the statue of Constantine.

The Summer Village would be open from May 16 to September 4. There would be six chalets - five with seating and one used for storage. Picnic benches would be provided for people to use and low volume classical music would be played. The chalets would sell summer fete-style food and drinks.

In planning documents, the applicant said: "The decision to hold this event in smaller chalets, rather than one larger, is to allow for social distancing to be maintained."

The space would be available Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm. On Sundays the Summer Village would open from noon until 6pm.

The applicant said the scheme was an important part of the Minster's financial recovery programme following the impact of the Covid pandemic.

"The proposal seeks temporary planning permission for the erection of six timber chalets from as part of York Minster’s summer programme incorporating the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The summer chalets will connect York Minster to the city’s wider summer tourist offering and will support the Minster and the city in its recovery from the Covid 19 crisis. York Minster was closed to paying visitors, its primary source of income for almost half of 2020 and 2021."

The two larger chalets will provide a dedicated Best of Yorkshire shop and a food and drink chalet will offer a selection of snacks and beverages.

An example of one of the larger chalets which could be built by the Minster this summer

A small chalet for storage will sit at the rear of the site.

Entrance will be from Minster Yard, next to the statue of Constantine. Two of the removable railings will be taken away to allow level access, however, these will be returned each evening when the site is closed.

In 2020, a temporary permission (20/01094/FUL) was granted by City of York Council but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic this was also renewed in 2021 (21/01359/FUL).

Looking ahead to this summer, the applicant said there might be occasions, such as the Jubilee weekend, when the village may open until 8pm.

Special rolatrac matting will be used to protect the grass which will be reinstated after the temporary installation is removed. The matting will be covered in wood chip to give it a natural appearance.

Protective matting on the grass by York Minster

The summer village would close on September 4 and the temporary structures will be removed by September 12 and the lawn reseeded.

To find out more, read the full application (ref: 22/00691/FUL) at planningaccess.york.gov.uk