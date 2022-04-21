A BUTCHER'S shop which boasts a high turnover and passing trade throughout the day is up for sale.
The business, which is on the market for £99,950, is in Pocklington, East Yorkshire, facing into the market place from a corner position, and has a weekly turnover of £12,000.
"Rarely do such high turnover butchers reach the open market, particularly as well equipped and positioned as this one," says the marketing agent Ernest Wilson & Co Limited, Leeds.
The butchers business, in Pocklington, is for sale for £99,950. Picture: Ernest Wilson & Co Limited/ Rightmove
"Our client has worked in the business for many years and enjoys a fantastic reputation with the majority of the business being retail with only a moderate amount of wholesale trade."
The property has a large glass fronted display counter and a large preparation room at the rear, with a walk-in chiller.
Outside, there is another building with store space, toilet facilities, a staff area and two parking spaces.
The business which operates over five days has stock worth £5,000 to £10,000.
