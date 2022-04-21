THE true story of the Calendar Girls from Rylstone Women's Institute has transferred from print to stage to screen.

Best of all is its latest conversion to a musical by composer Gary Barlow and writer and lyricist Tim Firth, two sons of a Wirral village who met as teenagers before Take That and Neville's Island respectively shaped their career paths.

Premiered at Leeds Grand Theatre in December 2015 under the title of The Girls, the show returns to Yorkshire from tomorrow (Friday) for its York premiere, now restored to the Calendar Girls moniker that leaves no room for confusion.

Calendar Girls: The Musical will be staged by York Stage under the direction of company founder, producer and artistic director Nik Briggs. "I don't honestly remember when we applied, but it must be over we've had the performing rights, I think," he says.

"It's a very popular show, so companies across the country have been scheduling productions. It's such a beautiful story that's based on real life, so it's a joy to explore and work on."

That story, should you have been hiding behind sunflowers all these years, revolves around the death of a much-loved husband prompting members of a Yorkshire dales village Women's Institute "to do things a little differently", stripping off decoratively for their annual fundraising calendar, blissfully unaware their daring behaviour would trigger such an impact locally, nationally, even internationally.

"The story of the 'Calendar Girls' has always inspired me," says Nik. "Being the only boy on my mum's side of the family, I've grown up surrounded by strong women and have always enjoyed being in the rehearsal room with actresses, creating work that celebrates them and puts their stories front centre."

For Calendar Girls, he is doing so with a cast fronted by Jo Theaker (as Annie); Julieann Smith (Chris); Rosy Rowley (Cora); Tracey Rea (Celia), Sandy Nicholson (Jessie) and Juliet Waters (Ruth), alongside Mick Liversidge (John) and Andy Stone (Rod).

Nik did not make it to the Leeds Grand premiere. "I actually missed it in Leeds and the West End, so I've not seen it before," he says. "I was especially gutted to miss it as the original cast included York Stage's very own Josh Benson, but work and travel commitments just kept getting in the way when it was on! That's the one bad thing about working in theatre; you miss a lot of shows!"

Nevertheless, Nik's York Stage work since 2014 has given York debuts to West End and Broadway hits aplenty, and he is delighted to be adding Calendar Girls to that list. "Gary Barlow and Tim Firth have created a stunning score," he says.

"It's filled with pop ballads as you'd expect, but they've also created rousing Yorkshire anthems and jazzy big band show pieces too. Their ability to tell a story through song is really beautiful. They keep things simple and allow the emotion and acting to speak volumes.

"They've made a show with storytelling at its heart: there's no big choreography or special effects, just an extraordinary story about a group of ordinary women that goes from heart-warming to heart-wrenching in an instant."

Calendar Girls wholly suits the musical format, Nik asserts. "It's famously said, in musical theatre, 'when it's not enough to say it, you sing it'! The loss of a loved one creates some of the biggest emotions in a person, so it's an ideal story to tell through the medium of musical theatre.

"The story is timeless too. Loss, grief and what huge life experiences like that can do to a person never changes, so audiences of all generations can relate to it."

Nik, who is joined in the production team by musical director Jess Douglas, has designed the set too. "It's really evocative of Yorkshire and allows the production to move quickly and with pace, as intended," he says.

The obligatory sunflowers will be omnipresent, but does Nik like this over-the-top flower? "I do. Who can say they don't smile when they see one?! There must be close to 500 in this production, so it's a good job I like them," he says.

"The colour scheme of the marketing and the sunflowers connection to the story unintentionally now also evokes strong emotions, with the awful conflict we're seeing in Ukraine, as the colours and flower are both national symbols of the country."

Staging a Yorkshire story on home soil definitely has an impact on its telling, posits Nik. "Having Yorkshire actors playing these roles in a theatre in York creates a real gravitas to the story. It could work anywhere, but it's just a bit more special done here as it's a proper Yorkshire tale," he says.

"As a native Geordie, who has now lived 'down south' here in Yorkshire for nearly half of my life, I still find myself blown away by the beauty of the region. Whether I'm out in the Yorkshire countryside with the green hills and dry-stone walls, in the middle of a quaint village with babbling streams and chocolate-box houses, or in the beautiful towns and cities with their impressive, intricate architecture, I can't help but be awestruck by the charm that surrounds me."

Coming next for York Stage will be their York Theatre Royal debut in Little Shop Of Horrors from July 14 to 23, followed by Kinky Boots at the Grand Opera House from September 16 to 24.

"We'll end the year with our annual youth show at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre," says Nik. "This year it'll be Bring It On by Lin Manuel Miranda, so that'll be very popular with the teens who all love Encanto and Hamilton!"

York Stage in Calendar Girls: The Musical, Grand Opera House, York, April 22 to 30. Box office: 0844 871 7615 or at atgtickets.com/York.

By Charles Hutchinson