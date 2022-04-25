Tyler was admitted to the York RSPCA Animal Home on Landing Lane by one of the inspectors as his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him.

The 10-year-old husky will need an experienced owner as he does have some complex needs, staff at the centre admit.

"He is a very friendly but independent dog who likes to be with you and get a fuss but will also take himself off for some alone time," a member of staff said. "When he does take himself off, adopters will need to know that he wants to be on his own and leave him to it.

"Tyler can be quite a stubborn boy when he wants to be but new adopters will get to know and love his quirky ways just like we have. He is a bit of a ladies man and is very much loved here at the centre, he just needs an understanding adopter. "

Tyler absolutely loves playing ball with his people. "This has to be managed though as he is still a little overweight," the staff member said. "His little face lights up when it is playtime with the staff."

When he first arrived at the animal home, his beautiful coat was very matted and dull.

He was also in some pain with his joints.

"He did not like being groomed so a training plan was put in place and staff have worked hard to get him to a point where he will accept being groomed and he actually really enjoys it now," the staff member said.

Tyler's new adopters will need to carry on with this training so that his coat will stay nice and groomed. He has some arthritis in his joints for which he receives daily medication.

Tyler will need an adult only, pet free home.