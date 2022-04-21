MOVES to open a new shop, restaurant, bar and visitor attraction in the heart of York have won support despite concerns about late-night drinking.

York Gin has secured planning permission for its proposal to change the use of the former Boots Chemist in the Coppergate Shopping Centre.

The property, which currently has four floors, will now become a mixed use venue housing an interactive visitor attraction, a high-end cocktail bar and a showpiece copper and steel still which will make gin on site.

The venue will also offer gin tasting, gin making and cocktail-making classes, while the retail side will sell the full York Gin range.

The application for The Distillery by Paul McNichol, was approved by City of York Council this week, with conditions to reduce the impact on local residents.

Emma Godivala, of York Gin, which is transforming the former Boots store into a new venue, with shop, bar and visitor experience Picture: Matthew Kitchen Photography:

The venture in St Mary's Square is between The Hole in the Wand mini golf attraction and Primark.

A York Gin spokesman said: "We are pleased with the progress so far and everyone's hard work - thanks to John Howlett for planning help - and are looking forward to the next steps and creating a popular destination and experience."

The Guildhall planning panel had expressed concern about a late opening drinking venue in the Coppergate Centre, and the impact on occupiers of nearby residential flats.

There are no existing late night bars or restaurants in the centre, and the panel said this might 'act as a precedent' for other late-night licensed venues in what is presently a family orientated area of York.

The closest residents are in eight flats in Coppergate Walk above existing retail units, said the planning officer's report.

An artist's impression of the first floor.

It noted, however, that recent changes to the Use Classes Order, and the introduction of Class E, would allow retail units to change to restaurants without planning permission, so the area's character may change over time.

York Gin's proposal requires permission as it incorporates a mix of uses including a bar and a visitor experience.

Under the plans, the lower ground floor will be a store and cellar room, with a staff area.

The front of the ground floor will have a shop with the York Gin experience at the rear, separated by a central staircase leading to a restaurant/bar area on a new mezzanine area and to the floors above.

The first floor would accommodate a kitchen, gin bar and toilets, with the second floor containing a staff room, toilet and further seating.

The planning report said the proposal would have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.

The development must start within three years, as a condition of approval.

The venue will only be able to open to customers between 9am to 22.45pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and between 10am to 22.45pm, Sundays and bank holidays.

Once complete, delivery and waste removal vehicles to the site must be confined to 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 1pm on Saturdays; and not on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Music must also be restricted to background music only.