A YORK-BASED band put on two "unbelievable" homecoming shows at a popular venue in the city last week - after postponements due to Covid restrictions.

Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, performed at Acomb Working Men's Club over the Easter bank holiday, putting on a show for their fans on the Thursday and Friday.

There was originally only meant be just one show, but high demand meant the band were able to put on two.

The Skylights' gigs were supposed to take place in December, but were delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "Finally playing our homecoming shows in Acomb was brilliant, after the show got postponed in December it was all up in the air, but to finally play two massive shows at the bottom of our street was unbelievable - and well worth the wait.

"It was great to see so many people and faces we recognise. Thanks again for supporting us."

Ahead of their second show at Acomb Working Men's Club on Friday, the band released their latest single, 'Nothing Left To Say' which will feature on their debut alum to be released later in the year.

Previous single from the album ‘Outlaw’ reached number two in the iTunes alternative chart. Prior to that, 'Enemies' and 'Darkness Falls' hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart and number 14 in the UK Vinyl Singles Chart. Their latest digital release aims to help set the stage for their Vinyl Digital CD album release in May.

In March, the band announced they will be performing one of their "dream" gigs at the O2 Academy in Leeds city centre. As the majority of the band are huge Leeds United supporters, they said they can't wait to perform for their fans in the city.

The band will be performing at Leeds O2 Academy on July 9.

Speaking on the upcoming academy show, Turnbull said: "From tiny pubs to an academy venue. Wow, it's hard to comprehend, we have to pinch ourselves. I remember playing to literally no-one in Leeds and now we are due to headline a 2,300 capacity venue.

"It's a proper dream and it's thanks to the unbelievable support we have had from all of our fans. See you all then."

The band are excited to take to the stage at the academy, where some of their idols including Liam Gallagher have performed.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website or app.

The band were signed by Manchester-based 42's Records in 2020 - which they said was a "dream come true".

A spokesperson for 42's Records said: "Their work ethic, honesty, integrity and energy has earned them a fast growing, loyal and hugely enthusiastic fanbase around the UK."