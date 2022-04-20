MORE than 300 traffic offences were clocked by police across the Easter weekend.
North Yorkshire Police said road safety officers intensified their patrols across Easter weekend.
They conducted patrols in Craven and Richmondshire – an area which suffers one of the highest number of fatal and serious injury collisions.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Bike, North Yorkshire Ambulance Bike and colleagues from Cumbria police also worked alongside police over the holiday break.
The operation resulted in:
• 72 Traffic offences
• 218 Safety camera van offences
• 33 verbal warnings for things such as small number plates on a motorbike and illegal exhausts
• 8 seizures including a motorbike under Section 59 anti-social behaviour driving and riding
Road Safety Officer, Traffic Constable Mark Hutchings said: “We all use the roads, and we need to share them safely.
“This weekend was about showing our visibility in order to help prepare road users for the season ahead. We know that with the weather improving and holiday season on the horizon, the roads are becoming busier, and more motorbikes are out and about.
“We want vehicle drivers, motorcyclists, cyclist and pedestrians to be aware of the risks on the road and the steps they need to take to be as safe as possible.
“Things like taking the time to do vehicle checks and looking out for cyclists and motorcyclists can all help reduce the risks of collisions”.
