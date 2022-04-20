POLICE have issued an update on an appeal as the incident was 'not as it seemed'.
North Yorkshire Police released an appeal yesterday (April 19) in relation to an incident that occurred on Flaxley Road, Selby last Wednesday (April 13).
As previously reported in The Press, North Yorkshire Police were appealing for information about three children who were allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers.
Police have now confirmed that the circumstances of the incident were not as initially reported and the investigation is now closed.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that we take all reports of crime seriously and would also like to thank any members of the public that assisted with our enquires."
